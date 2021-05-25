Morgan Stanley Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $107.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 8,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

