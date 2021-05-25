Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.30.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

