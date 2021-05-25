Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to $9.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

