Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.70.

CCEP stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

