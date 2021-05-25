Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN opened at $15.51 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.