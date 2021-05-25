Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

