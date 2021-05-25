EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice reissued an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.16.

NYSE:EOG opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

