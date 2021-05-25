Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $153.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,588. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

