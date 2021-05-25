Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.75 ($76.18).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

