Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

