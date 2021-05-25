$404.84 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $404.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

