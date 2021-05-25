easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 983.80 ($12.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 887.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

