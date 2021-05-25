Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $11.50 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

