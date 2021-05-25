Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £332.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.51. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

