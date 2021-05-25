Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £332.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.51. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).
Ted Baker Company Profile
