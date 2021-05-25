Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

