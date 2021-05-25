Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

