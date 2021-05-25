Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Financial Analysis

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Tintri’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.75 $2.47 billion $5.92 33.28 Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Automatic Data Processing and Tintri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 3 7 6 0 2.19 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $179.27, suggesting a potential downside of 9.02%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Tintri.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Tintri on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

