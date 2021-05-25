Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Head to Head Contrast

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.2% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $362.96 million 10.75 $91.57 million $2.32 42.96 Red Violet $34.59 million 8.02 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 19.58% 17.40% 9.72% Red Violet -16.65% -13.48% -11.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qualys and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 2 3 0 2.14 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $116.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

Qualys beats Red Violet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

