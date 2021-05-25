Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce sales of $100.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.88 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $413.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.28 million to $418.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.66 million, with estimates ranging from $436.19 million to $482.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.