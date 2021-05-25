Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) to “Buy”

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp makes up about 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

