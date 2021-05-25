AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AXTI opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,786,268 in the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

