Guess’ (GES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guess’ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.