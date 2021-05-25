Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

LEGN stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

