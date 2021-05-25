Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.22.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $320.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average is $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

