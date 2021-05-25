NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

NN Group stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. NN Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $26.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.2145 per share. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

