GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GTBP opened at $15.29 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $323.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

