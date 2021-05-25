Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $11.31 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

