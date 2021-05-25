Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.47

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.47 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,202,844 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.61. The stock has a market cap of £163.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider David Crane sold 51,192 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £23,548.32 ($30,766.03).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

