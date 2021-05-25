Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.94

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.94 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.61). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.60), with a volume of 740,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.77. The firm has a market cap of £729.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

