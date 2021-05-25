Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $834.25

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.25 ($10.90) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 13,913 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £137.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 834.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 610.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

