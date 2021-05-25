Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 18,662 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PMBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $747,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

