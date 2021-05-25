Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.38

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $10.71. Aemetis shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 911,087 shares trading hands.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $355.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $45,032,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $5,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.