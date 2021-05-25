Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.94.

CAR.UN opened at C$55.25 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.35.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

