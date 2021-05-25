$767.61 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post sales of $767.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.72 million and the lowest is $739.53 million. Stantec posted sales of $686.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

