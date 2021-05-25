Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $194.92 million for the quarter.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.