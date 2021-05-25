Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.75.

SYK stock opened at $257.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

