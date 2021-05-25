Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNT. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 25,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.