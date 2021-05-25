Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

BAX stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Baxter International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

