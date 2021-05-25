Critical Review: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The GEO Group and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.34%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71% Four Corners Property Trust 44.87% 9.98% 4.88%

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. The GEO Group pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.29 $113.03 million $2.51 2.23 Four Corners Property Trust $170.94 million 12.39 $77.33 million $1.44 19.31

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats The GEO Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

