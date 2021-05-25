Financial Survey: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Nautilus alerts:

This table compares Nautilus and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus 13.24% 78.20% 37.08% Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66%

71.4% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Nautilus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nautilus has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nautilus and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Peloton Interactive 2 4 22 0 2.71

Nautilus presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.37%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $140.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.79%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Nautilus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus and Peloton Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $552.56 million 0.95 $59.85 million $2.46 6.96 Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 16.53 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -316.13

Nautilus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nautilus beats Peloton Interactive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.