Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.00.

Dollar General stock opened at $197.15 on Monday. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

