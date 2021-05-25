Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €106.50 ($125.29).

Get Euronext alerts:

EPA:ENX opened at €87.10 ($102.47) on Monday. Euronext has a 1-year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1-year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.71.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.