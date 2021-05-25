Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.60.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

