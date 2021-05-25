KeyCorp Weighs in on Agiliti, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agiliti in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

NYSE AGTI opened at $18.04 on Monday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

