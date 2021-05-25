Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $209.07

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.07 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 186.78 ($2.44). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 188.90 ($2.47), with a volume of 1,047,658 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 213.83 ($2.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £970.71 million and a P/E ratio of 89.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total value of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

