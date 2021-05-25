Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.69. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 343 shares.

WYNMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

