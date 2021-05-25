DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.57

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.57 and traded as low as $15.55. DZS shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 123,986 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.35.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DZS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

