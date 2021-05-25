Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $496.67

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 496.67 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 318,187 shares trading hands.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 458.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.