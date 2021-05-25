Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce $88.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $93.90 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $377.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $999.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

