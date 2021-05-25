Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as high as C$4.92. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 256,431 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$451.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

